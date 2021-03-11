Prince Harry And Piers Morgan To Have A Fight

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 11 March 2021

Prince Harry earlier

In a controversial move to outcontroversialise them all, Prince Harry has thrown down the Royal Gauntlet to the outspoken former Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

Morgan was severely critical of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and her unprecedented comments about the Royal household in an interview this week, in which she also spoke about her mental health issues, and the insidious racist attitude of the British tabloid press.

Morgan scoffed at these, and said he didn't believe a word she'd said. On Wednesday, came the news that he was no longer a part of 'Good Morning Britain'.

Harry, the troubled royal, wasted no time, and 'offered Morgan out'.

So far, the loudmouth ex-presenter has not responded to Harry's challenge, but is expected to come up with something smarmy fairly soon.

Bookmakers say they expect there to be an extraordinary amount of interest in the outcome, and the early favourite seems to be the Ginger Prince.

In related news, the whole farcical affair concerning Harry and Meghan's retreat from the Royal scene is rumoured to be the possible subject for another in the series of 'Carry On' films.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Meghan MarklePrince Harryroyal familyRoyalty

