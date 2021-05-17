Since moving to America, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have become one of the most popular couples in the nation, including Beyonce and Jay-Z.

They have rubbed elbows with the likes of Jeff Bezos, LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, Bob Baffert, Sofia Vergara, Anderson Cooper, rapper Yo Yo Afro Woke, Miley Cyrus, and first lady Jill Biden.

Recently Hollywood Hors D’oeuvres reporter Tahiti Zeppelin and Meghan got together at the famed La Brea Tar Pits, and they compiled the following list of items.

A LIST OF 10 THINGS ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE THAT NO ONE KNOWS



1. She once dated Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Tim Duncan all in

one week.



2. Her favorite all-time song is “Lola” by The Kinks.



3. She has visited every U.S. state except for Alabama and Iowa.



4. Meghan owns a total of 17 crowns.



5. She actually invented the solar-powered hair dryer, but she never got

around to having the invention patented.



6. The King of Macadamia once gave her a baby elephant as a Valentine’s

Day present.



7. Her favorite food is beef enchiladas smothered in spicy guacamole.



8. She has the autographs of all of the Los Angeles Laker cheerleaders.



9. Her favorite letter is F.

10. The Duchess of Sussex has a tattoo of a baby hummingbird on her lower

back.