Man At The End Of His Tether

A man who has borne the Coronavirus crisis with what seemed to others as a 'steady resolve' during unprecedented times, has revealed that his cool, calm exterior is disguising a multitude of psychological problems, and that he has had just about as much as he can take.

Moys Kenwood, 57, an educator 'of sorts', has had to deal with a 6-month lockdown with no pay, a return to work cut short by a second lockdown, succeeded by a further return to work with a 40% wage cut, and, to cap it all, has now been informed he must 'teach online' from home, despite barely being able to operate his telephone.

Plus, his eyesight is deteriorating fast, due to straining to see its screen all day.

He said:

"I'm pretty much fed up. Pissed off, even. Swapping and changing, this way, that way, farting about - where's it all going to end?"

The virus, rampant in other parts of the world, has yet to have an effect in Cambodia, and Kenwood says the situation there is different to those in places such as the UK and the USA:

"Governments worldwide are trying to keep people at home in order to make sure their hospitals and health services don't become overwhelmed, but here they don't have hospitals to overwhelm, so they may as well just get back to work as normal."

Whilst there was some truth in this, nobody was interested in his opinion.

At time of press, he remained at the end of his tether.