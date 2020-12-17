McDonalds Announces That Their Brand New McWow Burger Has 3 Amazing Ingredients

CHICAGO - (Business Satire) – The McDonalds Corporation is proud to announce their latest addition to their food menu.

Sonora Cahoots, a reporter with BuzzFuzz, said she talked to the franchise’s head of new food menu items director, Suzi Tottytill.

She informed her that their new McWow burger is going to become the most popular hamburger, not only in the USA, but in every nation that has McDonalds restaurants.

Miss Tottytill, who is engaged to a Chicago Black Hawks pro-hockey player, pointed out that Mickey D food chemists were able to develop a new hamburger that has 3 of the 14 ingredients that are found in the new Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine.

Tottytill, pointed out that for the next two weeks, anyone purchasing a McRib, a McFlurry, or a McTaco, will be able to get the new McWow, for just 15 cents.

The CEO of McDonalds divulged that after the two-week promotion ends, the McWow will sell for $9.95, which is going to be a bargain, since it will include the 3 COVID-19 vaccine ingredients.