COVID-19 Vaccinations Going Well, With Few Problems

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 20 December 2020

image for COVID-19 Vaccinations Going Well, With Few Problems
You'll just feel a scratch, then you'll be ours

The COVID-19 vaccination programme, which was given the green light to go ahead in the UK, despite its failure to meet normal 'checking protocols', is progressing well, according to the government, with few problems.

Vaccinations were allowed to commence due to a potential 'disaster situation' developing in the new year, whereby hospitals and other health services might become overwhelmed with virus cases, bringing the NHS as a whole to a complete standstill.

As usual in these situations, however, there has been a leak of information from the Inner Circle at Downing Street.

The leak - which might or might not be true - says that, although most patients have responded well to their jabs, others have not.

Problems range from sickness and diarrhoea to skin problems, to things a tad more serious.

Several people in London claim to have experienced a 'ringing in the ears' accompanied by a voice that distinctly resembles that of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Others have said they are unable to think clearly, with many saying they have felt an 'uncontrollable urge' to switch their political allegiances from Labour to Tory.

There are even rumours that one patient in the Midlands has grown a second head.

Medical staff are monitoring the situation.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Conspiracyconspiracy theoriesCoronavirusCOVID-19Governmentvaccine

