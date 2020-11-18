Kim Jong-un Has Invited President Donald Trump to Visit Him in Late January, When He Becomes Unemployed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 18 November 2020

TMZ is reporting that Kim Jong-un presented President Trump with a pair of boxer shorts made from a North Korean flag.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – North Korea’s Rice Paddy News Agency, is reporting that President Trump’s BFF, Kim Jong-un, feels so bad that his buddy got his butt kicked by Joe Biden.

The Kimster, as Trump calls him, has invited Trump and Melania to visit him in North Korea, in late January, once he is no longer employed.

Trump thanked him, and said that he will most probably take him up on his offer, but informed him that Melania won’t be going with him, because she has to visit a sick aunt back in Slovenia.

Kim Jong-un told POTUS that they can play a game of basketball, since he now knows how to play real good, after former NBA great Dennis Rodman taught him how to play.

Trump told his BFF that, since Melania won't be able to make it, he'll bring along Kid Rock, Scott Baio, and Hope Hicks.

