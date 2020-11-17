HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The original TV dance show, Dancing With The Stars keeps breaking viewer records.

The show is watched in every state but one, and is viewed in 83 of the world’s 196 countries.

A representative for North Korea, says that DWTS is Kim Jong-un’s favorite program, along with “The Simpsons” and “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania”.

This week, host Tyra Banks chose to wear an outfit that can best be described as looking like a television satellite dish.

Tyra has said that she learned all about contemporary fashion from Lady Gaga, RuPaul, and Nancy Pelosi.

Most of the evening's dancers earned perfect scores of 30.

Judge Bruno Tonioli, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, said that he got so excited watching rapper Nelly dance with his partner Daniella Karagach, that he almost jumped out onto the dance floor to engage them both in a dancing menage-a-trois.

Luckily, Tyra, with the help of judge Derek Hough, was able to tackle Bruno before he got within 15 feet of the dancing couple.

For those who were wondering, the only state that does not carry "Dancing With The Stars" is Wyoming. That Monday evening television time slot is filled by the local cooking show, "709 Ways To Cook Buffalo".

SPOILER ALERT: The two couples that were eliminated at the end of the show were Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, and Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten.