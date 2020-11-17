Donald Trump Is Called A Little Weenie

Donald Trump was referred to as a Little Weenie for not conceding, and insisting he won the election, which he did not win. So, what is a Weenie? More specifically, what is a Little Weenie?

According to a Google search (one need not go any further), a Weenie is a frankfurter or similar sausage. The second Google definition is that a Weenie is a man’s penis.

So, when the general public refers to Donald Trump as a Little Weenie because he will not concede after losing the election, the general public must be suggesting that he is petty, uncooperative, silly, childish, stubborn, and small-minded. He sulks. Sort of as though he behaves like a spoilt brat, a little kid. He’s the size of a small Vienna sausage.

It is in no way a reference to his private part or any other article or item of his anatomy.

A personality trait of being a Little Weenie is to seek revenge. To get even. Sometimes, a Little Weenie will get so angry, he or she will have to be put in a straitdjacket or tranquilized.

After losing the 2020 presidential election, the Little Weenie in the White House was thinking about bombing Iran’s nuclear facility because Iran was expanding its nuclear stockpile.

However, the Little Weenie in the White House had canceled the 2015 Iran Nuclear Accord as soon as he got into the White House. Iran was no longer restricted from expanding its nuclear program or increasing its nuclear stockpile.

In other words, Trump gave Iran the ball. Iran played with the ball. Now Trump wants to bomb Iran because Iran played with the ball. Get it?

What a Little Weenie!

Grown-up President-elect Joseph Biden to the rescue. He intends to reinstate the 2015 Iran Nuclear Accord.

No Little Weenie, he.

