North Korean President Kim Jong-un, Taking a Cue From Russian President Putin, Has Just Endorsed President Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, and alleged secret boyfriend, of Donald J. Trump, proudly announced to the people of North Korea that Trumpy is his man.

He quickly added that he did not mean his man in a gay sense, but in a type of dictatorial, tyrannical, fellow brother sense.

According to North Korea’s Kim News Agency, Kimbi, as Trump affectionately calls him, stated that he wants any and all U.S. citizens of North Korean heritage, living in the United States, to vote for Donald J. Trump.

The Kimster, added that he has names, addresses, credit card numbers, and photos of over 14 million North Korean-Americans.

TMZ is reporting that President Trump told Mitch “The Moscow Bitch” McConnell, that he will visit North Korea during the 2021 Valentine’s Day holiday.