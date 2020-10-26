North Korean President Kim Jong-un, Taking a Cue From Russian President Putin, Has Just Endorsed President Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 26 October 2020

image for North Korean President Kim Jong-un, Taking a Cue From Russian President Putin, Has Just Endorsed President Trump
Kim Jong-un has boasted that his all-female army division alone could defeat the entire French military.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, and alleged secret boyfriend, of Donald J. Trump, proudly announced to the people of North Korea that Trumpy is his man.

He quickly added that he did not mean his man in a gay sense, but in a type of dictatorial, tyrannical, fellow brother sense.

According to North Korea’s Kim News Agency, Kimbi, as Trump affectionately calls him, stated that he wants any and all U.S. citizens of North Korean heritage, living in the United States, to vote for Donald J. Trump.

The Kimster, added that he has names, addresses, credit card numbers, and photos of over 14 million North Korean-Americans.

TMZ is reporting that President Trump told Mitch “The Moscow Bitch” McConnell, that he will visit North Korea during the 2021 Valentine’s Day holiday.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKim Jong-unMitch McConnellNorth Korea

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more