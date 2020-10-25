Who Pays Trump's Campaign Fuel Fee For Air Force One?

The public watches Donald Trump fly from city to city in a desperate attempt to salvage his doomed campaign for re-election.

Who is paying for Air Force One's fuel? Rumor is, his campaign is broke, and buddies on Wall Street won’t chip in with a lifeline for television ads. It seems taxpayers are footing the bill, while Trump is hysterically flying around the country.

The same goes for Pence and his travels on Air Force Two.

While they may be incumbents, they're flying for a reelection campaign. And on the taxpayer's dime. Does the Joe Biden team receive free fuel at the gas pump?

Supporting a family of six, a nurse in Michigan said they were living a hand-to-mouth existence trying to put food on the table. Her family desperately needed a government supplement.

Where are the pro-life people? They march and legislate for the embryo, but ignore a family of six?

Meanwhile, Trump continues to waste fuel money on his doomed campaign. In Puerto Rico, he threw paper towels at flood victims. In Michigan, he would probably throw paper plates.

Will allies soon be sending care packages to families in the United States?

Air Force One looks embarrassed, and as though it would rather be delivering food packages to families than a morbidly obese man to a spreader campaign rally.

I AM NEVER EMBARRASSED. I REPRESENT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND NOT ANY PARTICULAR PASSENGER.

Okay. Sorry.

BUT OBAMA WAS A CLASS ACT!

Right!

Read more by this author: