C-listed Actor Donald Trump Miscast In Leading Role

Why did, and is, Donald Trump doing such a poor job?

The guy is strictly a C-listed actor and given an A-listed leading role that he could never perform.

It is what it is, and he can't handle the truth.

An actor with a B-listed role is usually the pal of the A-listed or lead role. In Trump’s case, he should be the pal of the pal in the B-listed role: The fat guy with no girlfriends, who lives with his mother and complains a lot.

Too ambitious, no experience, and with a dropkick from Putin, the C-listed actor landed in the White House like a ton of bricks. What to do? For starters, play golf.

Second: Win over the true achievers—the billionaires. Give them a tax break. Like they needed a tax break or his friendship. But the C-listed actor hungers for their friendship. He’s trying to make it to the A-list role by way of the backdoor.

The C-listed role, to a B-listed role, and then to an A-listed role.

He never made it to the B-listed role, even with Air Force One.

Then the Coronavirus hit, or COVID-19.

He treated COVID-19 like the girlfriend in bed when the wife comes home early. Hide her under the bed, in the closet, or out the window!

"I didn't want to panic," (wait for it) "the wife."

Typical C-listed actor’s role and reaction in any film, play, or even Downton Abbey television production.

The A-listed actor’s response would have been, “Yeah, she’s in the sack. So what? You’ve been gone for the last ten years.”

Not suggesting anything negative about the Biden marriage, but Joe Biden is an A-listed actor, the real thing, and about to take on the lead role as a leader.

