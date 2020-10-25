A Brooklyn Mafia Boss Says If President Trump Loses and Refuses to Vacate the White House, He Has Some Fellas Who Will Help Him Leave

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – Fox News is reporting that President Trump has said that, if he loses the election, he will simply refuse to vacate the White House.

The so-called 'Fair and Balanced' network pointed out that the President remarked that the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Ipso Facto Clause of 1813, all give him the right to just stay put, for as long as he desires.

Trump brags that not even a category 5 tsunami could make him leave the White House, which he truly believes now belongs to him, by reason of the Virginia Squatters Amendment of 1887.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn mob boss and head of the Goombalini Crime Family, Salvatore Goombalini, has informed the Biden Campaign that, if the “Liar-in-Chief” refuses to leave, he has a couple of associates who can help get his arrogantly sarcastic ass out of the people's White House within a few minutes.

Goombalini told The Right Coast Revue that he will not charge the American taxpayers one single dime.

The infamous Mafioso pointed out that it will be his pleasure to once-and-for-all rid the White House of the obnoxious hate-spewing rodent.