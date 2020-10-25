The New York Jets at 0-6 Have The Worst Record in The NFL

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Word filtering out of the Jets headquarters is that team owners Woody and Christopher Johnson are trying to sell the team.

Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine says that, so far, they’ve contacted 17 possible buyers about purchasing the Jets.

Fifteen out of the seventeen said outright “no way." One made an offer of $1.3 million, and the third individual was laughing so loud, Woody could not understand a single word he was saying.

Christopher did point out that President Trump has said he may make an offer, contingent on him securing a personal loan from the United States government.

Meanwhile, Jets coach Adam Gase commented that many of his players are so depressed, they are thinking of turning their game jerseys inside out, so that fans do not recognize them.

Quarterback Joe Flacco says that he is getting sick and tired of fans throwing things at the players, from hot dogs and fried pickles, to burritos and two-liter bottles of beer.