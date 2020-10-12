North Korean Leader Kim Jong–un Has Endorsed Donald Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (Satire News) – North Korea’s Kim News has just announced that Kim Jong-un has informed the Korean people that he is endorsing his political BFF Donald J. Trump.

The chubby dictator, Kim Jong-un, not President Trump, said that he likes DJT because he taught him how to play golf when he visited him last year.

The North Korean leader said that Mr. Trump showed him how to cheat on his golf scorecard without anyone finding out. He also talked to him at length about his affair with the big-bosomed Stormy Daniels.

Kim Jong-un commented to Kim News that the American gigolo president showed him half a dozen extremely explicit photos of a naked Madam Stormy, as Trump referred to her.

Meanwhile, when Trump was informed that Kim Jong-un had endorsed him, he smiled and said that he loves that little fella almost as much as he loves himself.