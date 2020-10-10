Trump Supporters No Longer Fear Coronavirus

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 10 October 2020

image for Trump Supporters No Longer Fear Coronavirus
Don't let it dominate (what's left of) your lives!

Supporters of the US president, Donald Trump, have come out in force across the country, and said that, after he spoke so boldly about his having defeated the Coronavirus, and telling everyone not to fear COVID-19, they, too, can now face up to the pandemic with a new reassurance safe in the knowledge that they are also going to survive.

The President was released from the Walter Reed hospital last week, and immediately went live on TV, advising viewers not to let fear of the virus dominate their lives.

He dismissively ripped off his face mask, as if to indicate that, whether he was wearing one or not, no pesky virus was going to get the better of him.

Trump supporters said their confidence in him and everything he utters had been bolstered by his strong words and actions, and that they now regarded COVID-19 as something they could defeat, if only if only they were as determined to do so as he was.

One man, Bert Jerkov, from New York, said:

"If Donald Trump, at 74 years of age, can take on the deadly Coronavirus with his bare hands, and, more importantly, his bare face, maybe it's not as deadly as we all thought."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more