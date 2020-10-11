Is Donald Trump nuts? Do you have to ask? Didn’t your mommy tell you to keep away from men who talked to themselves? They’re sitting on a park bench in conversation with self. Or walking down the street, shadow boxing along the way.

Ladies who talk to themselves are okay. Ladies are probably saying their rosary and praying out loud. And they are most likely praying out loud because of their relationship with a man.

But there are also some good men, too.

But men who talk to themselves? Give them an extra-wide berth. If you aren’t convinced that Trump is nuts, watch Alec Baldwin imitate Donald Trump. It’s a clearer diagnosis of Trump’s love of self, than anything Commander Sean Patrick Canley coughed up at Walter Reed Medical Center.

What with the hairdo (definitely nuts); wearing orange pancake makeup (more nuts); ranting about enemies; insisting a former President, former presidential candidate, and current presidential candidate be arrested; calling for a militia to stand by; and wearing an overcoat on a hot day, Trump would never be allowed to board a commercial passenger flight.

Trump would be removed from the flight list, passenger lounge, taken to a private holding room, searched, and questioned.

Is Trump nuts? You would cancel your flight if you saw someone displaying his behavior and appearance before boarding the same plane.

Always use the airplane test when in doubt. Would you fly with a screwball with funny hair, makeup, ranting about enemies, wanting them arrested, telling militia to stand by, and wearing a heavy overcoat on a hot day?

You know you wouldn’t.

The guy is nuts.

