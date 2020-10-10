Taylor Swift Says If Donald Trump Gets Any Fatter, Instead of a Golf Cart, He’s Going To Need a Dump Truck

NASHVILLE – (Satire News) – The Chattanooga Divulger Record stated that Taylor Swift tweeted out to her 141 million followers that if they really, really like her, they’ll vote for Joe Biden.

Swift said that Joe cares about people, whereas Trump cares about money, himself, golf, Chicken McNuggets, and Alabama.

The popular singer noted that if the President gets any fatter, he is going to have to use a dump truck in place of his golf cart.

She noted that the covidiot President wants to be king so that, instead of a staff, he’ll have subjects that he'll be able to treat as, ah, subjects.

Tay Tay commented that Donald J is so self-centered and narcissistic, that if he had his way, he would turn the White House into a replica of England’s Windsor Castle.

Taylor laughed as she said that Trump would be King Donald, Ivanka would be Princess Ivanka, and Eric would be the royal court jester, Eric the Stupid.

The 30-year-old songstress told Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine that Trump has about as much business being president, as his former press secretary Sarah “Porky” Huckabee has of being a lingerie model.