President Trump’s White House South Lawn Coronavirus-Spreader Campaign Hate Rally Flops

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Political Satire) – The Los Angeles Post-Gazette said that Trump’s lowly-anticipated White House hate rally came off with all the excitement of morning dew.

The President repeated the same old batch of lies that he has come to be known for. He said that Hillary Clinton was born in Moscow.

He then pointed out that Barack Obama is really only 5-foot-2-inches tall. And he commented that Nancy Pelosi is pregnant with twins.

The crowd estimated to be between 70 and 73, all wore color-coordinated powder blue shirts and, of course, the ever-present boring red MAGA caps.

The Post-Gazette said that the Trumptards resembled a crowd that one would see cheering on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump got the biggest applause when he told the people that, thanks to Clorox, Lysol, and half a dozen Big Macs, he is now completely cured of the Coronavirus, and the only thing in his body now is muscle.

POTUS remarked that his personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, even told him that he will live to be 104.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the hate rally flopped because DJT was expecting upwards of 300,000 supporters.