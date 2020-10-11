The President Trump Halloween Mask is The Nation’s #1 Seller

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – The Los Angeles Post-Gazette has just noted that the number one-selling Halloween mask for this Halloween season is the President Donald Trump mask.

One of the nation’s leading Halloween mask producers, Masks & A Bunch More Masks, of Oxnard, California, told the Post-Gazette, that they have sold more Trump Halloween masks than all of the other ugly Halloween masks combined, including Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, and Sarah Huckabee.

When the President was told that his mask was selling like Big Macs, he replied that not even the ugly Ann Coulter mask can outsell his.

He pointed out that he will be contacting the mask company and letting them know that he would like a percentage of the sales, or else he will have their tax returns audited going back to 2013.

SIDENOTE: The Judge Jeanine Pirro Halloween mask is the 7th highest seller.