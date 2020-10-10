Trump Issues COVID Challenge

Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unhinged as he sees his reelection hopes dimming with each passing day. In his most desperate move to date, he has actually issued a COVID challenge to Joe Biden.

Trump noted that he recovered from COVID in record time, despite being overweight, overworked, and underappreciated. That proved that he was physically up to the challenge of being president, as opposed to “Sleepy Joe,” who, if elected, will only be a placeholder until Harris becomes president.

Trump has challenged Biden to contract COVID, and added:

“Tell you what. If he recovers in even twice the time it took me, he’s fit, and I’ll even vote for him.”

Interestingly, Kamala Harris acknowledged that Trump has a point, and indicated that she will encourage Biden to take the test if he is elected, so that he can remove any doubts about his ability to serve the nation.