'Scream Out Of Your Window In Frustration' Event To Go Ahead

A worldwide event that had initially aroused opposition from various governments due to concerns about noise, has been given the all-clear, and will go ahead, as scheduled, on Saturday at 8pm, wherever you are.

The 'Scream Out Of Your Window In Frustration' demonstration encourages anybody and everybody who is, in any way, and to any degree, frustrated with 'how things are' to, well, scream blue murder out of their windows.

The Coronavirus is a major source of not only frustration, but also fear, and will, no doubt, encourage millions of people to vent their rage into the air above the streets.

In the US, politics is sure to be something people will want to scream about, particularly in election year. And, across the Pond, in the UK, the memory of the Brexit debacle, which divided the nation's opinion almost down the middle, is still fresh enough in the collective mind for at least half of the country to want to exercise its vocal chords to their fullest extent.

Organizers have said that, whatever the reason, disgruntled parties should vent their spleens in as vocal a manner as is humanly possible, and to continue doing so for at least one hour, so that the crescendo of noise might carry into the next time zone, making it a 24-hour, around-the-world effort.