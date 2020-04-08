Man Dealing With Self-Isolation Fairly Well

A man who has voluntarily imposed self-isolatory restrictions upon himself, despite the fact that there is absolutely nothing wrong with him, has said that he is "bearing up", and dealing with the situation "fairly well".

Myke Woodson, 56, was so concerned about his own safety - and also that of others - that he decided to put himself in quarantine, to avoid any possibility that he might act as a conduit for the deadly Coronavirus.

He told TheSpoof.com:

"I understand the need for isolation to guarantee everyone's safety, and if I have to be treated like a lord, with folks waiting upon me hand-and-foot, catering for my every whim, then that's the way it has to be, I suppose."

He says that he hopes his self-isolation might not be necessary for too much longer, and would hope that he and his family will be able to spend Christmas together.