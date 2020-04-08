President Trump Agrees To Stop Calling COVID-19 The Chinese Flu, The Wuhan Flu, and The Chinese Curse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After speaking on the phone with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping for 17 minutes, President Trump has said that he will no longer refer to the Coronavirus as the Chinese Flu, the Wuhan Flu, or The Chinese Curse.

Xi Jinping told the media that he was thrilled that the U.S. leader has eased up on his bullying antics.

Trump, meanwhile, said that the Chinese leader has agreed to continue to ship egg rolls and fortune cookies to the USA.

The New York Sun Observer is reporting that the Chinese leader had in fact threatened to halt the shipment of eight different types of Chinese foods including the ever popular Frozen Peking Roasted Duck Simmered in Picante Sauce.

Trump said that San Francisco’s Chinatown and New York City’s Chinatown had both called the White House, extremely concerned about the possibility of not getting their usual supply of fortune cookies.

POTUS reportedly said that he will keep the flow of Chinese food items flowing to the U.S., but he insisted that all of the residents of both Chinatowns vote for him in November.