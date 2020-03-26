The Leader of China Vows to Start Referring to C-19 as Trump’s Donvid-45

HONG KONG - The people of China are extremely upset with President Trump, who purposely, arrogantly, and sarcastically, has insisted on calling the Coronavirus the Chinese Virus.

The leader of China, Xi Jinping, politely asked Trump to refrain from calling it the Chinese Virus, because it is endangering many people of Chinese heritage, not only in China, but in the United States, Afghanistan, and Uruguay, as well.

Xi pointed out that he is certain that, if the virus had originated in Edinburgh, Scotland, DJT would not dream of calling it the Scottish Virus.

The Chinese leader texted Trump, and insisted that he stop being a shithead, and start acting presidential.

The Tweet Creep reportedly texted Xi back that he will act as unpresidential as he wants.

A White House insider divulged that Trump is so ornery and so crotchety, that he has instructed the White House kitchen staff to never refer to the dining room dishes as china, but instead to use the American word plates.

President Xi Jinping says that he now realizes that he is dealing with an immature evil sub-human who is missing 17 cards from his deck of 52 playing cards.