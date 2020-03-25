Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say Good Riddance to the World of Royalty

LOS ANGELES – Well Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now no longer considered royalty. Queen Elizabeth has stripped them of their Buckingham Palace titles and amenities including their royal name tags.

The lovely couple will now be known simply as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The two will also have to return the 8 or 9 crowns that they were, in essence, merely leasing from Buckingham Central.

Meghan told Left Coast Mirror Magazine’s Bijou Silhouette that at least she gets to keep all of her fancy gowns, her elegant dresses, her exquisite shoes, and all of her sexy Duchessy lingerie.

Prince Harry chimed in and said that he gets to keep his fox-hunting horse "Tallyho," his Big Ben cigarette lighter, and his English Terrier “Crumpet” that his brother Prince Charlie gave him last Thanksgiving.

Harry was asked how he thinks he will feel joining the ranks of ordinary citizens, or simple commoners as Piers Morgan now refers to him and his wife.

Harry chuckled and said “I affta say dat it feels blimey jolly good mate.”

SIDENOTE: Piers Morgan is considered to be Queen Elizabeth’s number one ass-kisser much in the same sense that Sean Hannity is known nation-wide as President Trump’s number one ass-kisser.