Trump and Dr. Fauci Get Into a Hellacious Shouting Match After The C-19 Press Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Anthony Fauci is the highly-respected director of the National Institute of Allery and Infectious Diseases.

Donald Johnny Trump is the electoral college president, and pretty much self-proclaimed King of the United States.

So when the two were overheard arguing backstage about the Coronavirus, it was like Billy the Kid getting into a gunfight with the town’s elderly school marm. It wasn’t pretty.

And Pinocchio Trump got his butt verbally kicked so bad, he’s going to have to sit in a gigantic wash tub full of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream in order to get rid of the pain.

Dr. Fauci said that Trump may say that he has written 807 books, but they were all written by someone else who was paid handsomely to allow POTUS 45 to put his name on the cover as the author…the “Fake” author.

And Dr. Fauci added that one could honestly say that in this case (at least) there definitely was no collusion.

One witness to the Trump-Fauci brouhaha said that, right off the bat, Trump called the doctor a loser, and said that he needs to find a way to grow about 6 more inches.

Fauci responded by saying that, coming from a man who has the hands and fingers of a 3-year-old toddler, that was a compliment.

Trump then said “I’ve got one word for your shortcakes…d-e-p-o-r-t.”

Fauci smiled, and replied, “Look here, Cheetos Face, the first lady will be deported back to Slovenia before you deport me back to where I came from.”

“And just what country did you come from? Trump asked.

“Brooklyn," replied the good doctor.

[THE SOUNDS OF SILENCE].