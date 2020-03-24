Residents of Corona, California Want The City’s Name Changed

CORONA, California – A vast majority of the citizens of this quaint California town, where Emperor Hirohito was allegedly born, have asked the mayor and the city council to change the name of the city.

One resident, Billy Bobby Millwinkle, said that he has lived there all his life, but now, due to the Coronavirus, he is getting calls from friends and relatives making jokes about the name of his town.

B.B. said that the jokes about Corona Beer have finally died down, and now with this dreaded Trump Virus, which the locals refer to as Covfefe-19, the Chinese residents are being verbally attacked and are having to hear extremist jerks say that they don’t like egg rolls, chopsticks, or Jackie Chan movies.

Billy Bobby's wife, Ying Lee, who was born in Boston, said that she hopes karma kicks in, and the White House Bully bites his tongue during one of his 2-hour GOP pep rally/press conferences.

Millwinkle pointed out that a city council member even suggested that he needs to move to another town.

Bobby Billy exploded and told him that, if the name is not changed, he will personally pay several teenage gang members money to go around town spraying graffiti on any sign that says Corona.

IN CLOSING - The Corona City Council did agree to consider taking a vote next month to change the town name from Corona to Crown (which is Corona in English).