Prince Charles Has Tested Positive For C-19 – Fox News Immediately Reports That It’s Just a Democratic Hoax

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 26 March 2020

image for Prince Charles Has Tested Positive For C-19 – Fox News Immediately Reports That It’s Just a Democratic Hoax
Prince Charles, 71, has said that he will battle this C-19 disease like the true English gentleman that he is.

LONDON - Reports coming out of England confirm that Prince Charles, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, has, in fact, just tested postive for the COVID-19 flu virus.

And, within 45 seconds, Trump Central (aka Fox News) reported that they truly believe that it is simply a Democratic hoax.

Tucker Carlson remarked that he saw the Prince of Wales on the BBC a week ago, playing badminton with his gardener, and he looked as fit as a fiddle (or bagpipes as they say in Scotland).

Meanwhile, Trump’s BFF, Sean Hannity, commented, “Let me say that, as an expert on all things Trump, Prince Charles, and U.S. womens professional soccer, it’s nothing but collusion between the Democrats in Congress and Kathy Griffin."

Charles’ wife Camilla, 72, could not be reached for a comment, as, according to her hairstylist, she was swimming in the English Channel.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

