Trump Bobblehead Dolls To Go On Sale Soon

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 16 March 2020

image for Trump Bobblehead Dolls To Go On Sale Soon
This is an enlarged photo showing the life-like President Donald Trump Bobblehead Doll.

NEW YORK CITY - The Trump Campaign has announced that the President Trump Bobblehead Dolls will go on sale shortly.

Trump Campaign spokesperson, Tallulah Lifshitz, said that the little four-inch plastic TBD’s will sell for $67 plus tax, with all the proceeds going towards Trump's Re-Election Campaign.

Miss Lifshitz, who has been married three times, said that they already have advance orders that number in the hundreds.

She pointed out that Sean Hannity has ordered 17 of the cute little orange-colored bobbleheads.

Melania reportedly said that she is surprised that her husband did not want the bobblehead doll to be life-size, since he hates anyone to say that he has little, tiny fingers.

When Trump first saw the bobblehead doll, he was said to exclaim, “Now, that is one amazingly great little bobblehead doll, and it is perfect in every way, just like the real Donald Trump…me.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

