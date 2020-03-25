Man's Week Goes According To Plan

With all the frantic uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus relentlessly hounding us in our daily lives, there was some respite for one man this week, when his time went more-or-less according to plan.

Moys Kenwood, 56, was laid off from his job at a local school, in a belated attempt to contain the spread of the dastardly virus, and immediately set about planning-out his leisuretime.

First on his list, was playing endless games with his two children: hide and seek, riding bikes, 'wrestling with dad', drawing, painting, coloring, 'Construction Site' with diggers, steamroller, tractor, and lorries loading sand, and, when they were fed up of those, lolling in front of the TV.

When the kids had fallen asleep, and were 'recharging their batteries', he read Friedrich Engels 'The Condition of the Working Class in England', and listened to music, including The Durutti Column, The Fall, Dominique A, the Gang Of Four, A Certain Ratio and Julio Iglesias.

His meals arrived on schedule, and he retired to bed at his regular time of 10pm, sleeping until 6am, or shortly thereafter, as is normal.

Everything went swimmingly, and nothing happened to upset his plans.

But, still, at the back of his mind, something was not quite right.