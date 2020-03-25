Tinder Adds New “COVID-19 Positive” Option For Users

SAN FRANCISCO - In a bid to stay relevant during the recent global pandemic, the popular dating app, Tinder, has added a new option for those testing positive for COVID-19.

“At Tinder, we have a simple mission – that everyone deserves the opportunity to get laid, regardless of race, creed, or contracted viral infection,” said CEO, Elie Seidman. “Although there is currently no treatment for the crippling respiratory effects of COVID-19, a little nookie has never hurt things.”

Seidman later clarified that this option is only for COVID-19 positive users, and that individuals experiencing symptoms of sexual infections like “the clap” should avoid using Tinder, and seek immediate medical attention.