Brexit Party celebrates end of freedom of movement

It's what 17.4 million people voted for, according to party leader, Nigel Farage, and it has arrived at last. Coronavirus has achieved what the politicians could not do - completely ended freedom of movement.

"It's fantastic news!" said Farage. "I mean, it's killing off all the people who voted for it, but, as they suffocate to death in hospital corridors, we know that they are happy inside, because the virus finally brought the Brexit they wanted."

Farage gave a list of "benefits" to the current global pandemic, including:

- an end to all immigration

- trade with the EU drastically reduced

- the Eurovision song contest has been cancelled.

"We are now living in the sunlit uplands," he added. "This is what we all voted for - to remain indoors under a police state and never have to see or hear a foreigner again."

The Brexit Party is planning an online celebration, just as soon as it can teach its elderly members how the internet works.