Bat Soup On Menu Again In Wuhan

As the Coronavirus continues its relentless march around the globe, the city where it originated had some better news today, when it was revealed that many local restaurants serving local delicacy, Bat Soup, had reopened, and business was brisk.

The last two months has been doom and gloom in the city, and with an almost total lockdown, and restricted freedom of movement, the exotic appetizer - thought to be the 'Ground Zero' of the deadly virus - has been difficult to get hold of.

Black marketeers had taken advantage, of course, and had, according to reliable sources, paid off the authorities, so that they could supply bats to dubious-looking customers, in recesses, after dark.

But today, came the all-clear from Beijing to resume normality. Schools and businesses, as well as markets and other shops and supermarkets, opened their doors once more, and street-side food vendors have been allowed to ply their disgusting trade.

Not all customers had confidence in the Bat Soup though. At one restaurant, the owner said that the recent controversy over the Coronavirus had decimated his business, and he had only managed to keep his head above water by supplying new lines, such as Tiger Penis Fried Rice, and Dogsbollox Noodles.