Man Dismayed To Find His Health Insurance Doesn't Cover Him For Coronavirus

A man who always does 'everything by the book', and leaves nothing to chance, has said he was extremely disappointed this afternoon, when he learned that his worldwide health insurance policy did not, in fact, cover him for the Coronavirus.

Moys Kenwood, 56, purchased the insurance at the end of last year, and, although it covers him for a multitude of accidents, illnesses, hospital treatment, and personal injuries, the insurers - Corona Insurance of Beijing - say that a previously-unknown microbacterial virus such as the one now decimating humankind, lies outside the scope of their coverage.

Kenwood said:

"Bother! This is just the sort of thing I knew would happen!"

Kenwood signed up for the insurance after he became conscious of the cavalier fashion in which motorcyclists drive their vehicles on the Wild West-style 'roads' in his area. Witnessing some kind of accident almost every day had taught him that some kind of cover might be a good idea.

He said:

"I was assured this policy would provide me with full protection against all kinds of illness, but it turns out that it's not worth the paper it's written on. That's the last time I'll be fooled into taking out insurance!"