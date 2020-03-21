President Trump Has Left Planet Earth

It's been reported from reliable sources that US president, Donald Trump, has blasted off from planet Earth with his family and senior Republican party members, for an unknown destination in outer space.

The news was announced just minutes ago on Fox News.

It's thought that the president and his entourage have left the planet to safeguard the US leadership at the height of the advance of the deadly Coronavirus.

Leaving everyone else in the lurch.

Experts say that the party, thought to number around 30, were ushered aboard Space Force One at just before 9am at Cape Canaveral, and left Earth's atmosphere soon after.

NASA confirmed that a launch had been made, but offered no details of personnel aboard, or the intended destination.