President Trump Has Left Planet Earth

Written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 21 March 2020

image for President Trump Has Left Planet Earth
Hopefully, there will be a vortex nearby, that they can get sucked into

It's been reported from reliable sources that US president, Donald Trump, has blasted off from planet Earth with his family and senior Republican party members, for an unknown destination in outer space.

The news was announced just minutes ago on Fox News.

It's thought that the president and his entourage have left the planet to safeguard the US leadership at the height of the advance of the deadly Coronavirus.

Leaving everyone else in the lurch.

Experts say that the party, thought to number around 30, were ushered aboard Space Force One at just before 9am at Cape Canaveral, and left Earth's atmosphere soon after.

NASA confirmed that a launch had been made, but offered no details of personnel aboard, or the intended destination.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
CoronavirusDonald TrumpSpace




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more