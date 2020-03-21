China Warns Trump to Stop Calling C-19 'The Chinese Flu' and 'The Kung Flu'

HONG KONG – The government of China has just sent a text message to US president, Donald Trump, telling him that he had better stop calling the Coronavirus 'the Chinese Flu' and 'the Kung Flu'.

Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Chinese government, is reportedly upset at the unmitigated gall of Trump saying that China is responsible for the COVID-19.

The Chinese leader insists that the virus actually originated in a tattoo shop located in San Francisco’s Chinatown, so he suggested that Trump maybe should refer to it as 'the Frisco Flu'.

He pointed out that he heard that the U.S. president has filed a $7.5 billion lawsuit against China claiming dereliction of direction.

Jinping said that a horse will successfully mate with an egg-laying chicken before China pays out any monetary settlement. He added that the difference between Trump’s brain and a pile of pig poop, is that Trump’s brain does not smell as bad.

Jinping was asked what he would do if Trump continues to call the C-19 'the Chinese Flu'.

He took a bite out of his vegan egg roll, and replied that he will launch an intercontinental ballistic missile that will land right in the middle of the White House kitchen.