Fox News Spreads its Disease to Foreign Devils

Saturday, 18 February 2023


Who's Who? All is Fox News!

Fox News is spreading like a disease!

Soon there will be Fox News affiliates all through China and Russia, delivering top-notch “journalism” to people on the other side of the world who know nothing about Rupert Murdoch! (Australia is located how close to China? A lot closer than America … except maybe for the Aleutians.)

Chinese people will be getting unbiased reportage on how evil American democrats are, how great Trump is, how every election lost by Republicans is a stolen election, how Kari Lake has only three toes on either foot, and how protest and speaking out against your leaders is a BAD thing, and that taking your medicine is a GOOD thing (not the other way around.)

Fox will fit right into the twin Evil Empires of China and Russia, even though the American Fox always said they were foreign devils and they couldn’t be trusted, unless Trump trusted them, then it was okay ‘cuz Trump delivers better, though cruder, propaganda than Chinese and Russian news agencies ever could.

Have you ever gotten reliable news from China or Russia? Of course not, so Fox News to the rescue!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

