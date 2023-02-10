Shoot-down of UFO turns out connected to Jeffrey Bezos

For the second time in a week, the US Air Force has shot down an intruder into the sovereign skies of the country.

The Air Force used an F-22 and a Sidewinder missile for this action, and, according to the President, the UFO was shot down “out of an abundance of caution.”

Mr. Biden spoke on this matter while giving one of his new “basement chats,” fashioned after FDR's “fireside chats.”

He had just finished praising the nation's delivery systems “as the finest across the globe.”

Then the call came for him to act. A UFO, not manned, about the size of an automobile, was crossing Alaska.

But the object was manned and by none other than Mr. Jeffrey Bezos, CEO of Amazon.

He was forced to eject from what now has been determined to be one of his flying automobiles, a McLaren 720S, valued at $301,000.

Unfortunately, he landed in the rugged mountains of Alaska, ripping a large hole out of the backside of his trousers and injuring his physical proximities in that region.

The craft itself was recovered on an ice floe and its contents examined carefully. One package had a partially ripped piece of a tag with one word of it discernable: “PRIME.”

Mr. Bezos meanwhile was rescued from the jagged mountain by a second of his flying vehicles, a Ferrari F8 Triuto/Spider valued at $302, 500.

Later, from his hospital bed in Anchorage, he summoned a third of his flying cars, an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, priced at $319, 125.

The Aston Martin then did a brief stop on the ice floe for the package, which by that time was being guarded by a special unit of the National Guard.

Somewhere on a route from a factory in Asia across the continents to Washington D.C. Mr. Bezos had been caught by an F-22 Sidewinder because he “forgot to file a flight plan.”

His mind had been obsessed with a new idea: deliveries by flying cars/trucks!

Near the conclusion of his basement chat, Mr. Biden was surprised by delivery of a package, just as he was praising the nation's delivery system.

He looked inside and smiled his trademark, white-toothed smile: A dozen boxer shorts in a pattern of blue and red balloons!

The package also had a little gold tag: Made in China.

Plus a message: “Are you ready for SUPER PRIME? Get your goods in hours--even minutes!--instead of days!”