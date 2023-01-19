America is 30 Trillion Dollars in Debt - Nutsy Republicans Won't Tax the Rich-Who Don't Pay Any Taxes

The U. S. is set to go bankrupt this January. No Tax Money in the Till. Nothing To Pay the Bills.

Since Reagan - the Rich have paid less and less taxes - so now Billionaires like Trump Gets big tax Refunds.

Twenty years of Republican Congresses rigged it this way.

What is it called when everyone in one building is Crazy?

Isn't it called an insane asylum? Welcome to Congress.

Fellini would have had a field day doing a Film on US presidents since Reagan.

George Bush Sr. - Ex - CIA chief, able to call on CIA spooks at anytime as enforcers.

Bush Jr., ex - Druggie, Holy Roller and his War that killed and injured 40, 000. ('Oops! - sorry about that'.)

Clinton with almost as many girlfriends as Trump.

Obama weak Goodie - Two Shoes. (But his military Drones killed Muslim families in the Mid - East.)

And the Trumpster himself - a walking Dumpster - Fire of lies, threats,

incompetence - assaulting women verbally and physically, etc.

A great example for the Kids of all the Republicans who support him. (Just what they want their Kids to grow up and be like.)

Anyway - all these presidents have had a political Hand in America having a 30 trillion Dollar National Debt.

Nobody's Hands are clean on this one.

Hey America, the Jokes on you! Have a good Laugh - The Russians and Chinese are laughing along with you!

(Brought to you by the Benjamin Franklin Writing Bot. The Only Founding Father who wasn't a rich Millionaire.)