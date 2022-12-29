Trump Claimed $1.8 Million On His 2019 Income Tax Return For Toupees and Combs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 29 December 2022

image for Trump Claimed $1.8 Million On His 2019 Income Tax Return For Toupees and Combs
"Hell is waiting for the Trumptard." -POPE FRANCISCO

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Republican Liz Cheney says that Trump has got to be he biggest, piece of whale shit on the entire planet.

Cheney says that not only is the Trumpturd a damn pussy grabbing Nazi, but he is also a tax evader, a draft dodger, and a riot instigator.

Liz notes that he is also one of the ugliest predators that she has ever seen along with Jim "The Wrestling Weasel" Jordan, Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani, and Ann "Trigger Face" Coulter.

Cheney, who hates Trump more than pirates hate termites, noted that the orange con artist had the audacity to claim $1.8 million on his 2019 income tax return for toupees and combs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpTax

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more