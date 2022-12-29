Trump Claimed $1.8 Million On His 2019 Income Tax Return For Toupees and Combs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Republican Liz Cheney says that Trump has got to be he biggest, piece of whale shit on the entire planet.

Cheney says that not only is the Trumpturd a damn pussy grabbing Nazi, but he is also a tax evader, a draft dodger, and a riot instigator.

Liz notes that he is also one of the ugliest predators that she has ever seen along with Jim "The Wrestling Weasel" Jordan, Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani, and Ann "Trigger Face" Coulter.

Cheney, who hates Trump more than pirates hate termites, noted that the orange con artist had the audacity to claim $1.8 million on his 2019 income tax return for toupees and combs.