Hunt's New 'Original Idea' Tax Plan - Decrease Taxes on Rich, Increase on Workers

Jeremy Hunt - forced by Rishi to wear a Robin Hood Outfit - (to dramatize he is Hunting for solutions to Britain's problems) - met the press recently to outline new tax rules. He is Decreasing taxes on the Rich - long a Tory obsession - and increasing taxes on the Workers and Middle Class. Taxing the Poor to pay for the Rich - so to speak.

'Someone has to get us out of this Muddle - he said. And we can't ask anything from the Rich. '

This is Robin Hood idea is a new type of Tory advertising.

The figure of the Man with a Hoodie - a powerful Conservative Figure - saving the country.

A Tory Robin hitting the Bullseye of Deregulation, etc.

Rescuing the Rich wherever he goes. Rishi thinks it will sell.

There is no copyright on Robin Hood and the Rich like the idea of this Heroic figure being used as their Symbol.

Jeremy Hunt's feelings are that the rich are burdened with such heavy taxes already - can barely pay for their new Roll's automobiles and villas in the South of France. Some have had to actually switch to cheaper villas in Portugal - a shocking economic comedown.

'So, the other members of society will just have to pay more to help out the financially struggling Rich' - says Britain's modern-day Robin - Jeremy 'Hood' Hunt.