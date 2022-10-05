M.A.D. About Red, White, Blue

During the good old days of the Cold War, there was a thing the Americans and Soviet invented called “Mutually-Assured Destruction” or M.A.D. This came about when both side had enough nuclear missiles to blow the frick outa each other, and take the rest of the world with it.

(So a big thank you to the USA and the USSR. Thanks for putting all of our lives in danger, you fucking terrorist nations. Arrest yourselves, if you still have a conscience.)

But has this M.A.D. idea absorbed into American culture?

For example, say you’re an American tree-hugging liberal democrat peace-and-love hippie who doesn’t shave her goddamn armpits (do you even expect to attract a man and give your parents grandkids?), and you hate guns.

At the next table in the “Second Amendment Cafe” is a lonely loner who eats his own boogers and smells like semen and has various “girlfriends” in chat rooms and has acne on the tops of his feet … and he’s got a gun tucked under his Captain America t-shirt.

So what does the hippie do? Does she feel safe around any men? Oakley Annie is forced beyond Lilith and the Great God Gaia to get herself a gun. (Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie? Watch out for that smooth criminal.)

So now even the peacenicks NEED to have a gun ‘cuz the other NRA Americans all have them. M.A.D.

And then what? Then the constitution becomes as godly as the guns, and mass shootings are a way of life, and religion takes over the law and government, and Jesus returns packing heat.

And that’s where America is now. In a state of perpetual M.A.D. And so an empire dies … barely over 200 years old.

(Need we remind you the Romans lasted about 1000 years, and they didn’t have a damn gun anywhere. They had crucifixes … which will soon be in place along the Washington DC Mall if or when Trump regains power.)

M.A.D.