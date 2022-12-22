An IRS Audit of Trump's Income Taxes Reveals He Owes The US Government $13.7 Billion!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 22 December 2022

image for An IRS Audit of Trump's Income Taxes Reveals He Owes The US Government $13.7 Billion!
Las Vegas oddsmakers say Trump The Tax Evader will be in prison by springtime.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - More bad news for the evil PG (pussy grabber).

After being fucking forced to release his income tax returns, it appears that we all now know why the orange dipshit adamantly refused to release them.

Hillary and Bill Clinton readily released 42 years of their income tax returns, and everything looked fine as wine as they say in California's Napa Valley.

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden released years and years of their returns and the US government actually owed them $7,291 (which Uncle Sam has paid).

But Don the Con, it is now learned owes Tio Sammy, as they call him in Spanish Harlem, $13.7 billion, which the Trumptard said is nothing more than a witch hunt.

Meanwhile, England's King Charles III, told Anderson Cooper, "Do tell me mate, when da bloody, bloomin, blimey fuck are you Yanks gonna put da Nazi manwhore in prison for bloody sake?"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

