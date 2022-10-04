British Bombers Destroy A Russian Munitions Factory Just Outside of Moscow

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The BBC is reporting that three British bombers flew deep into Russia and totally destroyed The Nikita Krushchev Munitons Plant, located just 8 miles outside of Moscow.

The commander of the bomber squad, Colonel Wilmington R. Lawcastle told BBC reporter Oceana Figgly, that the mission was a complete success, and the factory that was destroyed was Putin's main source for bullets, bombs, incendiary devices, explosives, and grenades.

After the mission, the UK bombers flew to Israel, where their planes were refueled and the crew dined on an exquisite meal featuring Fried Falafel, Khachapuri dipped in Hummus, Shakshuka Bread, Hava Nagila Bagels, and Mogen David Wine.

Meanwhile President Putin is one pissed off midget, and he vows to attack England and destroy the Tower Big Ben.