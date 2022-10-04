British Bombers Destroy A Russian Munitions Factory Just Outside of Moscow

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 4 October 2022

image for British Bombers Destroy A Russian Munitions Factory Just Outside of Moscow
The three British bombers flew 1,153½ undetected from London to Moscow.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The BBC is reporting that three British bombers flew deep into Russia and totally destroyed The Nikita Krushchev Munitons Plant, located just 8 miles outside of Moscow.

The commander of the bomber squad, Colonel Wilmington R. Lawcastle told BBC reporter Oceana Figgly, that the mission was a complete success, and the factory that was destroyed was Putin's main source for bullets, bombs, incendiary devices, explosives, and grenades.

After the mission, the UK bombers flew to Israel, where their planes were refueled and the crew dined on an exquisite meal featuring Fried Falafel, Khachapuri dipped in Hummus, Shakshuka Bread, Hava Nagila Bagels, and Mogen David Wine.

Meanwhile President Putin is one pissed off midget, and he vows to attack England and destroy the Tower Big Ben.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Russia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more