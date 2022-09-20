Canadians Get Day Off For Queen's Funeral, But...

Ottawa, Canada - Canadians, being royal subjects of the Queen, or what-have-you, got the day off to mourn the Queen's funeral. But in order to get the day off, you had to line up for an hour—for a fake coffin.

"We feel that's the appropriate length of time For Canadian's to line up for the Queen's coffin here," said the Minister of Royal Stuff. "Even if it isn't real."

Starting at 6AM, citizens will be allowed to fulfill their line up obligations at their nearest fake coffin location. No matter how few people are in line, they must keep moving at all times, circling the coffin for the full hour.

Once you have completed your hour you will be able to scan a QR code that tells your boss to lick your cake hole for the day while you drink beer and play hockey.

"No problem, eh?!" said the vast majority of Canadians we interviewed.

No word from Australia if they plan to follow suit, but go surfing instead of play hockey.