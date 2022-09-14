King Charles III, Promises That He Will Be The Best King In The History of Kings

LONDON - (UK Satire) - King Charles III, was interviewed by information guru Piers Morgan, and he stated that he promises the people of the United Kingdom, that he plans on being the best king in the history of kings.

The new royal monarch said that he learned 98.3% of what he knows about the art of "Kinging," from his dear, sweet, mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile the new king's wife Camilla Parker Bowles said that she is so proud of her hubby that she has really been showering her "Dream King," with lots of physical affection and sexual intimacy.

SIDENOTE: British singer Cheryl Cole told writer Savannah Kettle, with The Liverpool Scouse Gazette that King Charles III, texted her and told her that he plans to visit her favorite country Zimbabwe within the coming months.