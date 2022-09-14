Canada Has Been Ecologically Decimated to Provide The Military Bearskin Hats for the Queen's Funeral

The Queen died in her 90's.

All of her thousands of her military funeral guards in their trim red uniforms - (quaintly called Redcoats in America) - have those huge bearskin hats on their heads.

They are very reminiscent of the Marge Simpson beehive hairdo on the popular American Cartoon show - that American Adults incomprehensibly love. What a simple people they are.

Alas - Canada is covered in black bear skeleton's - so large is the industry supplying the black bear skins to make the tall bearskin hats - used in all the Royal ceremonies

They could use black polyester, and nobody would know the difference -

but Ecology has never been a strong suit of the Royals.

They have been slaughtering grouse, pheasants and foxes for centuries.

Possibly this will change with Charles in charge. He might stop the Slaughter of the Bears.

The costs of these hats are astronomical - but of course the Royals have never worried about costs, as they don't pay taxes. They probably have warehouses full of these hats.

And for ninety years or so - yearly - they have had to kill hundreds of Canadian Black bears - as some of the hats age and are discarded - and new ones are made. (It is a wonder none of these used hats have shown up on Craigslist.)

Anyway, the slaughter is never mentioned in Canada. They seem to feel they have a large supply of black bears - and otherwise don't care.

Let's hope King Charles will do something about this problem.

Maybe Tall Black Felt hats, made of English Felt would solve the problem.

The Bears would be grateful.