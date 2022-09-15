The Buckingham Palace Royal Guards Are Thrilled After King Charles III, Says They'll All Be Getting a 26% Raise

LONDON - (UK Satire) - World out of Buckingham Palace is that the Royal Guards are as happy as termites in a Swiss wooden clog factory.

London Dispatch-Messenger reporter Conrad Bloomin states that the reason for their unbridled joy is due to the fact that England's new King Charles III, has informed them that they are all getting an astounding 26% raise.

One guard, identified as Dabney Settegast, Jr., commented that he has played golf with the new king, and he finds him to be a quite nice, cheery ol' chap.

King Charles III, has also informed the double decker bus drivers (and the triple decker bus drivers), that he will be giving them all a wonderful Christmas bonus of £16,000 [$18,500 - US]