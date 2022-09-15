The Buckingham Palace Royal Guards Are Thrilled After King Charles III, Says They'll All Be Getting a 26% Raise

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 September 2022

image for The Buckingham Palace Royal Guards Are Thrilled After King Charles III, Says They'll All Be Getting a 26% Raise
It has been two years since the Buckingham Palace royal guards have received a raise.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - World out of Buckingham Palace is that the Royal Guards are as happy as termites in a Swiss wooden clog factory.

London Dispatch-Messenger reporter Conrad Bloomin states that the reason for their unbridled joy is due to the fact that England's new King Charles III, has informed them that they are all getting an astounding 26% raise.

One guard, identified as Dabney Settegast, Jr., commented that he has played golf with the new king, and he finds him to be a quite nice, cheery ol' chap.

King Charles III, has also informed the double decker bus drivers (and the triple decker bus drivers), that he will be giving them all a wonderful Christmas bonus of £16,000 [$18,500 - US]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Buckingham PalaceKing Charles III

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more