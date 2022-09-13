King Charles III To Visit Russia And Try To Talk Some Sense Into President Putin Regarding The Russia-Ukraine War

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The new king of England, King Charles III, will be flying to Moscow to meet with the Russian leader, President Putin.

A source close to the king stated that Charles has known Vlady for many years, and he truly feels that he can use his English know-how to get Putin to realize that all he is doing is acting like a spoiled, rotten fucked up little whining bitch.

Piers Morgan who was King Charles' mum BFF, has noted that Charlie, as Brit comic Ricky Gervais calls him, has a better chance of getting Vlads to see the damn, fooking light, as they say in Manchester.■