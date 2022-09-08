FBI Leak Suggests Trump Was Going To Use Neutron Bomb On Washington

BILLINGSGATE POST: In an exclusive interview with Quasimodo Veritas, a whistleblower from the FBI revealed that the real reason the Mar-A-Lago raid was carried out by the FBI and DOJ was to provide documentation that Donald Trump was planning to use the neutron bomb on Washington.

According to the whistleblower: “Very simply, it is the dreamed of death ray weapon of science fiction. It irradiates the liberal cockroaches who run the country but doesn’t blow up the surrounding buildings where they roam unabated. Here is a deterrent weapon that Trump believed would allow him to recapture his office without the use of force, and at a much lower cost than trying to match the resources of the Pentagon, gun for gun, tank for tank, plane for plane….a win-win situation for both Trump and the Country.”

In May 2019, when then Attorney General William Barr assigned John Durham to investigate the apparent collusion between Hillary Clinton and high officials of the FBI in their plot to discredit Donald Trump and his campaign for the Presidency, Trump believed he would be vindicated.

Alas. Over three years have passed, and the much anticipated report has revealed next to nothing. In the meantime, Hillary has remained free to roam the country in her pink pantsuits, thumbing her nose at any attempt to implicate her.

